Thousands flock to the beach as Sussex ‘smashes’ May Bank Holiday heat record

As residents across the country enjoy the hot weather Sussex smashed the record for the highest UK temperature recorded on a May Bank Holiday Monday twice.

According to the Met Office Sussex broke the temperature record for the warmest early May Bank Holiday Monday earlier this morning (May 7) after a high of 24.2°C was recorded at Herstmonceux.

However, at 1pm Gatwick Airport broke the record again with temperatures of 27.6 °C recorded.

According to the Met Office the highest Early May Day Bank Holiday Monday temperature was 23.6°C recorded in Hampshire 1999.

Forecasters say the country could break the warmest Early May Bank Holiday weekend record as a whole (Saturday- Monday) which currently stands at 28.6°C.

Thousands have flocked to the beach to enjoy the sunshine and cool off in the ocean.

Residents cool off at Brighton beach

However, the fun in the sun will not last for much longer with forecasters predicting the sunshine will turn to showers and possible thunder storms tomorrow. The high temperatures are expected to stay.

Have you been enjoying the record-breaking Bank Holiday? Send your sunny photos to ct.news@jpress.co.uk

The weather is set to get wetter later in the week