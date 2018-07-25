Thousands flock to Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day

Thousands of people flocked to a family fun day on Saturday (July 21) for a look behind the scenes at a fire station, safety demonstrations and carnival-style entertainment.

Bathed in glorious sunshine, Worthing Fire Station’s open day joined forces with the Broadwater Carnival for the third year running.

The fire station’s watch manager and event organiser Darren Wickings estimated 12,000 visitors turned out on the day, making it a record-breaking year. “It was a roaring success, we had an absolutely fantastic day,” he said. “We had the mayor and the High Sheriff of West Sussex open it and the winner of Masterchef 2018, Kenny Tutt, was here to help us show how not to handle a chip-pan fire.”

Other demonstrations included CPR techniques from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, vehicle displays from Sussex Police and a run-through of cutting someone out of a car, in line with this year’s emphasis on the importance of road safety.

“It’s a great way for us to let people see what goes on behind the scenes at the station and get a safety message across in a fun environment,” said Mr Wickings.

The chairman of the Broadwater Carnival Society, Ann Barlow, said the more than 160 stalls showed the event keeps getting bigger and better, and praised the community atmosphere.

“We had a full arena including zumba, martial arts displays, teach me kung-fu, choirs and a fancy dress competition,” she said.

“We also received a cheque for £1,350 from the Worthing Community Chest, which we greatly appreciated as it helped cover the cost of the event.

“Stalls included charities with coconut shys, tombola and human fruit machines games, plus we were spoilt for choice on food with burgers, coffee stalls, ice cream and lots of cakes.”

More than £10,000 has been raised for The Fire Fighters Charity, First Responders, Seaside Hospital Radio, Friends of Oak Grove College and littlemaxwell.org – a fundraising drive for three-year-old Maxwell who suffers from mitochondrial disease, a debilitating lifelong condition.

Preparations have already begun for next year’s event, which is scheduled to take place on July 20.