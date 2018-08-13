Thousands expected to turn out for Screen on the Green in Littlehampton this weekend

The popular Screen on the Green event is upon us, with thousands of people expected to enjoy the double-bill of films on offer.

For the first time in the event’s five-year history, two nights of film screenings will be held on East Green.

On Friday, audiences will be getting ready for the greatest show of their lives – or at least their week – with a showing of 2017 smash-hit musical The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum.

And on Saturday, 2017 blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will be showing.

Run by Littlehampton Town Council and sponsored by Domino’s Pizza, both events are free and no tickets are needed.

Both films will be shown as the sun sets at 8.45pm, with music from 7.30pm to get filmgoers in the mood. Food will be available from Hey Amigo! Mexican street food and Domino’s Pizza and the Littlehampton Lions will be serving beverages and snacks. Pick ‘N Mix will be available to buy.

Collections will also be taking place before and after the film to raise money for the Mayor’s Charity Arun Youth Projects.

The chairman of the Community Resources Committee, councillor Ian Buckland, said: “This year we are excited to present two films over two nights. It is a free event and there is always a great atmosphere so we hope to see you all there.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a 12a certificate film in the UK and is suitable for children under 12 with parental guidance. It may contain some scenes or language unsuitable for younger children.

This event is weather dependent, the council added, but according to the Met Office the weather will be cloudy but dry with temperatures of 20 degrees.