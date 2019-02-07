This substantial West Worthing home with five bedrooms has been renovated throughout

This substantial, fully renovated five bedroom detached family home is in a favoured location in West Worthing.

The property, in George V Avenue, is within easy reach of shops in Goring Road, as well as the seafront, and is in the West Park catchment area.

Property SUS-190402-150912003

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance porch, spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge and an open-plan kitchen/family room. On the first floor there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom is one the second floor and benefits from an en-suite shower room.

Outside, the rear garden is a particular feature, laid mainly to lawn with a large area of decking, flagstone patio area, and timber shed. The front garden is arranged to provide off-road parking with double gates leading to a garage.

Rail links can be found at Durrington or West Worthing stations, and buses pass close by.

Guide price: £600,000 to £625,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk