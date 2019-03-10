This Rustington hme with three bedrooms is available to rent

This wonderful and spacious, three bedroom bungalow is situated within the heart of Rustington village.

The property, in Stonefields, is a gentle stroll from the village and its array of shops and cafes.

Accommodation comprises three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, a great size sitting room with space for a dining table and doors to the south-facing garden, a kitchen to the front with a door to the driveway, as well as a separate WC off the hallway.

Outside, to the front is a lawn garden and stone driveway leading to the garage, as well as a side door to the kitchen and path to front door.

The south-facing rear garden is approximately 42ft by 32ft and has a side door to the garage.

There is enough space on the driveway for three cars.

The seafront is just over half a mile away while Angmering railway station is just over a mile away.

No smokers and no pets allowed.

Available for immediate let.

Fees: deposit £1,725, referencing £110pp, and admin £190. Joint income £36,800 or guarantor.

Rent: £1,150pcm.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com