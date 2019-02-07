This Rustington apartment is just 70ft from the beach

This very generous, two bedroom, ground floor apartment is about 70ft from the beach on Rustington seafront.

The property, in Marama Gardens, is just over half a mile from Rustington village centre, while the railway station can be found less than a mile and a half away.

Property SUS-190402-150912003

| More properties on the market – Stunning Art Deco-style Worthing home with four bedrooms and a superb landscaped garden; Charming Angmering home with stunning rear garden on the market for just £250,000; Stunning Shoreham apartments in prime location with superb river views; This nearly-new Littlehampton house is open to offers in excess of £240,000; Shoreham terraced house with three bedrooms close to town centre and railway station; First floor Goring apartment with two bedrooms – offers over £220,000; This substantial West Worthing home with five bedrooms has been renovated throughout; New four bedroom East Preston home on popular Cresswell Park estate |

As you enter the flat you are greeted with a generous hallway with three storage cupboards.

There is a large wet room, two bedrooms with sea views, a good size kitchen with plenty of worktop space and sea views, and a great size sitting room which is dual aspect and has breathtaking views of the sea.

The sitting room also has a sliding patio door leading to the south facing patio, where you can sit and watch the world go by.

Property SUS-190402-150912003

The development has residents’ parking and some visitors’ spaces.

There is also a garage to the rear.

Guide price: £260,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com

Property SUS-190402-150912003