This is why the fire service was in Steyne Gardens today.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 10.51am to reports that a seagull had become trapped under netting on a building.

The fire service was called out to rescue a seagull

An aerial ladder platform was sent to the scene and was used to rescue the entangled bird.

Once back on the ground, firefighters handed the seagull over to RSPCA, which also attended.

Firefighters left the scene at 11.53am.

