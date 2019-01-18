This is why an ambulance was outside TK Maxx in Worthing for almost an hour

The ambulance service has revealed why an ambulance could be seen outside TK Maxx in Worthing for almost an hour this afternoon.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said that paramedics were called to the area following reports someone had collapsed outside The Coffee House in Liverpool Road, Worthing, opposite the discount retail shop and Barclays bank.

The scene of the incident in Liverpool Road, Worthing

One ambulance was sent to the scene, they said.

By the time paramedics had arrived, the patient had regained consciousness, but after being treated and assessed by the team, they were sent to Worthing Hospital.

The ambulance left the scene at 2pm, a spokesman said.