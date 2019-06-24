This is why a police helicopter was flying over Worthing and Lancing last night

A police spokesman has confirmed that a helicopter search was carried out between Lancing and Sompting last night after three children were reported missing.

The helicopter was spotted circulating over Broadwater, Lyons Farm, Lancing and Sompting late yesterday evening (Sunday, June 23).

Sussex Police has confirmed that the three children were safely located in the area before midnight.

