This is what West Sussex could look like if sea levels continue to rise

This is what West Sussex could look like by 2100 if sea levels rise

This is what West Sussex could look like by 2100 if sea levels continue to rise, according to a study.

Surging Seas has created an interactive map which shows what the world is projected to look like in the year 2100, after the polar ice caps melt and sea levels rise if current pollution rates continue. The project said: “Without big cuts in climate pollution, an unstable Antarctica could double previous sea level projections.” Surging Seas has been developed by Climate Central, a nonprofit science and news organisation which researches climate change. To view the interactive map, visit: sealevel.climatecentral.org/maps

Emsworth and Chichester
Emsworth and Chichester
ugc
Buy a Photo
East Worthing and Lancing
East Worthing and Lancing
ugc
Buy a Photo
Littlehampton would be particularly hard-hit, as the River Arun bursts its banks
Littlehampton would be particularly hard-hit, as the River Arun bursts its banks
ugc
Buy a Photo
Storrington and Steyning
Storrington and Steyning
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3