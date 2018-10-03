This is the new name for Worthing Churches Homeless Projects – Turning Tides

Turning Tides is the new name for Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

The charity has rebranded after 26 years, a decision was taken after much consideration and consultation.

Worthing mayor and mayoress Paul and Sandra Baker chatting with participants before officially starting Go the Distance. Picture: Happy Tails Photography

Fundraising manager Sue Stevens, who has been with the charity more than 12 years, said: “We held various focus groups with our staff, clients and volunteers and it reaffirmed how vital it was that our charity should encourage potential clients to approach us and to promote the fact that our services now spread beyond Worthing.”

From modest beginnings, as a group of Christians visiting the homeless on the seafront in Worthing, offering food and practical help, the charity grew to become a vital support network for homeless men and women in Worthing and beyond.

Sue said the sheer determination, generosity and compassion shown over the years by the community had been fundamental to the achievements and developments of the charity.

Unique opportunities had allowed them to provide pathways out of homelessness, making the aspiration to be housed a real and viable option.

Foxy Ladies Running Club turned up in force to support Turning Tides. Picture: Happy Tails Photography

One former client said: “Absolutely love the name Turning Tides. Anybody who has reached the bottom feels hopeless. So it is like the promise of a future - it gives the message of hope.”

Turning Tides launched on Monday, following the charity’s Go the Distance event on Sunday.

John Holmstrom, chief executive, said: “The new name and logo emphasises the power we have as a community to change and turn the tide of homelessness.

“It is both meaningful and evocative. It carries a message of hope and profound change.”

The seafront was awash with blue on Sunday at Turning Tides celebrated the rebrand. Go the Distance saw 98 supporters, clients, staff and volunteers walk, jog or run 5km or 10km along Worthing promenade.

Families and friends came out in force to cheer them on at Beach House Grounds, the start and finish line, as well as on the course.

Charlie Chesman, community fundraiser, said: “It was amazing to see so many from the community come together to celebrate our new brand and fundraiser to help end local homelessness.

“So far, through online donations alone, participants have almost raised the fantastic amount of £5,000.

“This will go a long way; it’s enough to run St Clare’s, our Worthing Community Hub, with specialist staff, for five days, plus enough for a client with complex needs to stay at one of our hostels for two nights.”

The website for Turning Tides is and the contact email is info@turning-tides.org.uk. Social media has moved over to @turningtidesorg

