This extended Shoreham house is next to Buckingham Park and close to railway station

This well-extended, four bedroom detached house is situated in a sought-after Shoreham location positioned just west of Buckingham Park.

The property, in Norman Crescent, is conveniently situated close to Shoreham mainline railway station and the town centre with its comprehensive shopping facilities, health centre and library.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, WC, open-plan lounge and sun lounge, utility room, separate dining room and a modern spacious kitchen.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, a modern shower room and a separate WC.

Outside, the feature rear garden has a paved area leading onto a lawned area with a summerhouse, greenhouse and shed.

There is also a side garden with a covered lead-to, as well as an integral double-length garage with off-road parking to the front.

There is a footbridge at the end of East Street which leads over the River Adur to Shoreham Beach and there are pleasant walks and rides nearby over the South Downs or up the Adur Valley.

Guide price: £700,000 to £750,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk

