This car-mad little boy had his day made by 2 police officers

A mother has thanked two police officers who stopped to make her little boy’s day this morning.

Car-mad Alfie Doo, who is four years old and from Lancing, was out with his mum, Rebecca Merrien, when he was transfixed by a police car pulling up.

To the boy’s delight, the police officers stopped to talk to him, let him sit in the car and posed for photographs with a police hat.

Rebecca said Alfie Doo, who is autistic, was over the moon that the officers had taken the time to speak to him.

“They let him sit inside the car wearing a police hat and put on the blue lights,” she said.

“They took the time to speak to him and even took the photo. They really made his day, he couldn’t wait to tell his teacher.

“It just so happens that Alfie is learning at school all about 999 services, so was pleased to have been in a police car. We will hear about this for story for a long time.”

Rebecca was only able to get the names of one of the officers, but gave a ‘big thank you’ to PC Genna White and PC CU150.

