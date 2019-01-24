This 1920s house in Littlehampton is only just over 500 metres from the seafront

This beautifully tranquil, five bedroom, detached 1920s house is just over 500 metres from the seafront in Littlehampton.

The property is in St Winefrides Road, one of the most favoured roads in Littlehampton, just over 700 metres from the town centre.

St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton

The property offers wonderful and spacious family accommodation.

On the ground floor there is an entrance porch, a sitting room with a lovely bay window overlooking the front, a large dining hall with views of the front garden, a family room with feature fireplace, a conservatory which leads to the rear garden, a large kitchen with dining area, a storage/utility room, a cloakroom and a spa room with a sunken spa Jacuzzi and shower with views of the rear garden.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside, as you drive past the gate and up the long driveway you know you are in for a real treat.

The front garden is mainly laid to lawn with hedge and fence borders making it nice and secluded.

The tranquil and large rear garden is approximately 130ft by 69ft with a generous patio area and greenhouse.

The garden has a wealth of mature trees and shrubs making it a tranquil place to relax and enjoy the space.

The property also benefits from having a garage and a car port.

Littlehampton mainline railway station is less than three quarters of a mile away.

Price offers in excess of £700,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com

