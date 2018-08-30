Thief may have stolen wallet from Worthing man who died at Hastings station

British Transport Police are investigating the possibility that someone may have stolen the wallet of a Worthing man who went into cardiac arrest and died at Hastings railway station.

Police officers were called to Hastings railway station at 10.27pm on Saturday (August 25) after receiving a report of a person in cardiac arrest on the platform, the spokesman said.

The ambulance service also attended however the man, a 66-year-old from Worthing, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, confirmed the spokesman.

His family has been informed.

“In connection with this, officers are investigating a possible theft of the patient’s wallet during this incident,” the spokesman said.

“If you were in the station at the time and you have any information which could help this investigation, please call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting 681 of 25 August.”