The Body Shop hosts turkey and tinsel party with Age UK to bring festive cheer to elderly people in Littlehampton

An afternoon of food, fun and festive entertainment was The Body Shop’s effort to help elderly people feel a little less lonely this Christmas.

On Monday, which was International Volunteer Day, The Body Shop International teamed up with Age UK to host a tinsel and turkey party at its Littlehampton base for 50 elderly members of the community to enjoy.

Staff from The Body Shop in Littlehampton dressed in their best festive outfits for the turkey and tinsel party with Age UK`

More than 75 members of The Body Shop staff volunteered in making this event possible, with special guests attending including mayor of Littlehampton, Billy Blanchard-Cooper.

A full turkey dinner courtesy of Elior caterers was presented to attendees to enjoy while watching a performance of the festive nativity and a selection of Christmas carols sung by a group of children from The Co-Operative Childcare nursery, based nearby.

The afternoon of festivities also included a game of sit-down bingo, a tombola and a sing-a-long with plenty of prizes won by the well-fed guests.

A spokesperson for The Body Shop International, which was founded in 1976 in Brighton by Anita Roddick, said it operates with the belief that the true meaning of Christmas is reaching out to others and spreading joy.

Mr Blanchard-Cooper said: “It is great to see The Body Shop continuing Anita Roddick’s legacy of giving back to the community and what better time to do that than Christmas?”

Christmas can be a magical time of year and while it is great to fill days and nights with friends and families, it is important to remember that not everyone is so fortunate.

Age UK is a charity offering support services to more than seven million elderly people every year.

Many people, particularly those in later life, face loneliness and increased isolation which can be felt worst during the festive season.

Age UK is there to provide services including at-home support, social activities, befriending, and raising awareness through education to help people do their best to ensure that no one is left behind, and no one is ever truly alone.

For more information about the work of the charity, or how to get involved as a volunteer, visit www.ageuk.org.uk.

