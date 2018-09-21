Thanksgiving and community awards held

An annual thanksgiving service and community awards reception has been held by Rustington Parish Council.

Guests at the service, conducted by the rev Bob Sneddon on Sunday, September 9, included Lilian Holdsworth, Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex, councillor Alan Gammon, chairman Arun District Council and a number of other chairmen, mayors and councillors from Arundel, Bognor Regis, East Preston, Kingston, Littlehampton and Rustington.

Following the event at at Rustington Methodist Church, the now well-established Community Awards’ Reception was held at The Woodlands Centre, in Woodlands Avenue, where presentations were made to various members of the community, both for outstanding floral displays in private front gardens and business premises and also for excellently cultivated allotment plots.

One of the highlights was the presentation of the Parishioners’ Award to Sally Holmes, in recognition of her outstanding commitment,dedication and service to the community of Rustington. The service, of Ferring Nurseries to the village was also praised.