Tennis tournament in memory of player raises money for male suicide charity

A tennis tournament is being held to raise money for a male suicide charity in memory of an aspiring player.

The Dan Legg Memorial Tennis Trophy has been going from strength to strength for the last two years, raising more than £13,000 for Calm – the Campaign Against Living Miserably – which aims to reduce male suicide rates.

And on Saturday, would-be champions will be competing at the David Lloyd in Romany Road in Worthing for the event’s third outing.

It is in memory of Dan Legg, a keen tennis player who took his own life two years ago aged 23.

The trophy, from 1pm to 7pm, will be followed by a barbecue and DJ until 12pm, with a raffle draw from 7pm until 8.30pm. Raffle tickets cost £1, and among the 128 prizes is a holiday to Valencia.

Family friends George Cooke and Michaela King founded the event. Mr Cooke, a business owner from Broadwater, said: “It has been unbelieveable, the response from local businesses and the club’s 5,000 members are completely behind it too.

“I’m overwhelmed; I get goosebumps every time I think about it.”

Dan’s likeness was used as part of Calm’s Project 84, where 84 statues based on real men who committed suicide were placed on the roof of the ITV studios in London in March to raise awareness of the prevalance of male suicide.

Tickets to the evening cost £4.