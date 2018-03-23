Teenagers traced after 'vicious' attack on Littlehampton man

Police investigating a vicious attack on a man in Littlehampton have traced two suspects as a result of publicity.

A public appeal was issued to help seek witnesses after a 54-year-old man was attacked in the garage area at the rear of his address in Norfolk Road at around 2pm on Saturday (March 17).

The man sought treatment at Worthing Hospital for his injuries, police said.

As a result of coverage in the local press and circulation on social media, two 15-year-old boys have been and traced, confirmed police.

Arrangements are being made for them to be interviewed under caution on suspicion of involvement in the attack, a spokesman said.

PC Dan Bridger said: "We thank the local press and social media users, who were very helpful in causing several people to contact us."