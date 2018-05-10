Talking newspaper for blind people wins award

A talking newspaper which helps hundreds of blind and visually impaired people keep in touch with the community has received a top honour from the mayor of Littlehampton.

Billy Blanchard-Cooper presented Rob Batho, director of Sussex Coast Talking News, with a civic award on Sunday at Manor House, Church Street, in recognition of more than 40 years of the service.

Littlehampton Mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper with Rob Batho, director of Sussex Coast Talking News

Mr Batho said: “I had no idea – Billy just surprised me with it. I felt very privileged to receive it on behalf of all of our volunteers over the years.”

Sussex Coast Talking News has 60 volunteers and a studio in Rustington, from which the group converts newspapers such as ours into CDs and cassettes and delivers them to blind and visually impaired people from Bognor in the west to Shoreham in the east.