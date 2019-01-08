Tim Bagnall, wastewater manager at Southern Water said: “We’ve been working with closely with our community across the region to help reduce blockages, and in the last year alone we have seen a whopping 13%, reduction – but there's still a huge amount to be done. We know what a devastating experience sewer flooding can be for our customers and, despite a welcome decrease in numbers, there were still thousands of blockages in Sussex in the last year alone, caused by a build up of fat and unflushable items such as wet wipes, nappies, cotton buds and sanitary items in the sewers. We can all play our part in fighting The Unflushables, because over two-thirds of sewage floods could be prevented by knowing how to get rid of leftover cooking fat and unflushable items, rather than putting them down the toilet or sink.”
Take a look at some of the weirdest things found in the sewers of Sussex...
Southern Water has given a list of some of the most bizarre items found in the sewer systems across Sussex.
