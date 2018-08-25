Swimmer in distress near Bognor Pier sparks rescue mission

A person in distress in the sea near Bognor Pier sparked a rescue mission.

The Littlehampton RNLI station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and volunteer crew were called into action at around 7.45pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The lifeboat was tasked by UK Coastguard to assist West Sussex Police who were responding to a report of a person in distress, who had entered the water near Bognor Pier.

“The lifeboat crew were advised that the casualty had been observed swimming away from the shore just off Steyne Road, Bognor and was in an agitated state.

“Arriving at the scene, the casualty, suffering from shock was recovered and taken onboard the lifeboat.

“A decision was made by the crew to land the lifeboat on the beach at Bognor, where the casualty was handed over to the Ambulance Service to receive medical attention.

“The UK Coastguard, and police were also in attendance. The crew re-launched the lifeboat from the beach and returned to the station at 8.26pm where it was refuelled and made ready for service.”