Sussex woman searches for half-sister kept secret for over 60 years

A former Sussex resident is searching for the half-sister she never knew she had following a dramatic revelation after her mother’s death.

Marion Giddings, 64, went for a family reunion after her mother’s funeral six years ago and noticed a picture of a young girl sat on her grandfather’s lap.

Mistakenly thinking the girl was her sister, Sue, who had passed away eight years before, Marion was told by her cousins that the girl was her half-sister, Patricia. Her extended family assumed she had known all along, but her mother had never told her.

“I felt quite cross with my mum, who had just died,” she said.

“The wind was taken out of my sails that I could have found my sister had I known. I felt cheated.”

Now Marion has set about trying to contact her estranged sibling.

Using a genealogy website, Marion has managed to trace Patricia’s life from her birth on August 17, 1946, to her wedding day on June 18, 1971.

She said her father, Norman Leonard, went to serve in the Second World War and fathered a child with a Winifred Harlock.

Marion’s mother decided to stay with Norman despite his infidelity and the couple had two more children – Sue and Marion – and lived in Clun Road in Littlehampton and, later, Wick Farm.

Winifred moved to Littlehampton with Patricia and married Arthur Bridger, who adopted her child. Patricia became Patricia Bridger and the family lived in Gloucester Place in Littlehampton and Lloyd Goring Close in Angmering.

Patricia lived there until her marriage to Alberto Corona in 1971, after which the trail goes cold.

Marion said it was strange to think she was living so close to a half-sister for so long; that they could have passed on the street totally unawares.

“It’s just the not knowing,” said Marion, whose father Norman passed away ‘many years ago’.

“Because I have lost my mum, lost my dad and lost my sister, I would like to find an extended family.

“If I met her I would feel guilty because I never found her. I just want to get to know her, see what kind of life she had led and how our paths have been different.

“I just feel a bit sad that I never got to meet her – she would be my closest blood relative, aside from my two children.”

She said Patricia may have relatives still in the area, possibly with the surname of Harlock or Bridger and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Marion now lives in Hertfordshire, after leaving Littlehampton to start teacher training.

“If there are any relatives of Patricia who know her whereabouts I would dearly love to make contact and find out more about the sister I never knew I had,” she said.