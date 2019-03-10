Sussex travel: Fallen trees due to high winds causing disruption on roads

Fallen trees on some of the county’s roads are causing disruption for motorists today (Sunday, March 10).

According to the AA, the road is partially blocked due to a fallen tree in Titnore Lane both ways at Titnore Way, Worthing, which is affecting traffic between Goring-by-Sea and the A27.

The A281 is partially blocked both ways due to a fallen tree around the B2116 Partridge Green Road.

The road is also blocked with slow traffic due to a fallen tree on Salthill Road both ways from Clay Lane to B2178 near Chichester.

The A27 both ways at the A259 Pevensey Roundabout is also flooded.

According to the AA, the A281 is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a fallen tree both ways near the B2117 (Poynings Crossways) near The Ginger Fox Pub.

The road is also partially blocked due to a fallen tree on Jevington Road both ways at the A259 East Dean Road, which is affecting traffic near Friston.

On the trains major engineering works have closed some lines in the east of the county today.

All routes via Lewes are shut due to the works.

Southern said services running between Brighton and Eastbourne and also between Haywards Heath and Seaford will be affected by this closure.

Replacement buses are operating for part of or all of these journeys, and journey times will be extended, the train operator added.

The Newhaven level crossing barriers will also remain closed to all road traffic until tomorrow (Monday, March 11).