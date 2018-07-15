Sussex to expect wettest day of summer next month

Sussex has been basking in some beautiful sunshine – so much so that some of us cannot remember when it last rained.

But it would not be a ‘good old-fashioned British summer without a bit of rain here and there would it’ – the words of Richard Fewlings, who works for leading wood burning stoves and flue expert company Glowing Embers.

The company has collated 30 years worth of data to discover when the wettest day of summer is most likely to be, so people can plan their summer with no interruptions.

Sussex can expect its wettest day on Saturday, August 4, with 1.6 inches of rainfall.

A spokesman said: “We’ve had quite the run of good luck: blue skies, scorching sunshine, and what adds up to one of the best summers the UK’s had for years!

“However, as we Brits know only too well, all good things usually come to an end, and never more so than with our frankly unpredictable weather.

“Often, what follows a period of heatwaves is a series of thunderstorms that signal a break in the atmospheric pressure – usually quite welcome by frustrated gardeners who just want to see their flowery borders burst back into life.”