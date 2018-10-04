Sussex Steel in 24-hour panathon to raise funds for new instruments

Sussex Steel will be playing music non-stop in a 24-hour panathon to raise money for new instruments.

The charity’s steelpan bands will play in relay, though several band members are opting to play for the full time.

The panathon will run from midday on Saturday, October 13, to midday Sunday, October 14, at Yapton Scout Hall, in Drove Lane, Yapton.

A donation from the funds raised will be made to the Cubs and Scouts, who will joining the bands for part of the panathon.

Businesses are being sought to support the group by donating money and refreshments to help the players through the marathon session.

To donate to their cause, visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/charity/sussex-steel

Sussex Steel is a registered charity that provides education in the art of steelpan. It runs five Sussex Steel bands which cater for complete beginners to semi-professional musicians, aged between six and 70 years old.

Members to join adult beginners and six to 11-year-old bands are currently being recruited. Sessions are run at the Trades and Labour Club in Wick Street in Littlehampton on Friday evenings.

Contact jane@sussexsteel.com for more details about joining.

The group also runs bands in several of schools. As recent recipients of the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, Sussex Steel will be running workshops in additional schools over the coming months.

