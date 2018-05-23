Sussex’s Chestnut Tree House welcomes Duchess of Cambridge’s message of support to mark Children’s Hospice Week

The Duchess of Cambridge has sent a message of support to celebrate and mark Children’s Hospice Week.

Children’s Hospice Week (May 21-27) is organised by Together for Short Lives, the UK charity for seriously ill children and families.

The Duchess, as Royal Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), has seen first-hand the lifeline support that children’s hospices and palliative care services like EACH provide for children and families - helping them to make the most of moments that matter.

Chestnut Tree House is one of the charities joining The Duchess to mark Children’s Hospice Week and is delighted that she has sent a special message of support for ‘Life’s Short’, the theme Children’s Hospice Week 2018.

A spokesperson said: “The Duchess’s support will help us reach out to families caring for seriously ill children, so they know that help is at hand.”

The Duchess is asking everyone to join her this Children’s Hospice Week, in celebrating the remarkable and life-changing support provided by children’s hospices and palliative care services that are there for seriously ill children, young people and their families.

The spokesperson added: “Chestnut Tree House in Sussex supports children with life-limiting conditions and their families, it is one of the UK’s specialist children’s palliative care and hospice services. The Duchess’s support will mean so much to children, young people and families supported by Chestnut Tree House - it will give them, and all the dedicated staff and volunteers at Chestnut Tree House a real boost.

“The Duchess has generously given her support to Children’s Hospice Week since 2013. The impact over many years has been transformational, helping to raise awareness of the needs of seriously children and families and to show why they need specialist support.”

The Duchess’s message was released today (Wednesday May 23), and can be viewed at Together for Short Lives’ and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ websites:

(http://www.togetherforshortlives.org.uk/royalmessage and https://www.each.org.uk/childrens-hospice-week)

Hugh Lowson, CEO at Chestnut Tree House said: “We are thrilled that HRH The Duchess of Cambridge is helping to raise awareness of services like Chestnut Tree House by marking Children’s Hospice Week 2018. This year, Children’s Hospice Week is all about remembering that life’s short and recognising the importance of making moments that matter. Helping local children and their families live ‘For the Now’ is so important to all of us at Chestnut Tree House, and it is a real honour to have HRH The Duchess of Cambridge help highlight this message.”

In an excerpt from the message, The Duchess says: “The theme of Children’s Hospice Week this year is ‘Life’s Short’ and I am touched that children and young people are sharing what they love most in life and reminding us of how precious time is for everyone. By supporting Children’s Hospice Week we can help them spread joy and positivity across the UK, encouraging everyone to make the most of moments that matter…”

“...I hope you will join me in supporting Children’s Hospice Week this year. Together we can champion the vital role that children’s hospices play in helping seriously ill children and families to have more precious moments.”