Sussex Race for Life dates announced with entry open to men for first time

Men across Sussex will be able to join in a charity fundraising series for the first time this year.

Race for Life events in aid of Cancer Research UK have been open to women since launching in 1994 but after a change by organisers men will now be able to take part.

People across Sussex are being urged to take part in a Race for Life event. Photograph by Danny Fitzpatrick

Pretty Muddy events and 5k and 10k fixtures will take place at a number of locations across East and West Sussex.

At Stamner Park, in Falmer, near Brighton, there will be a Pretty Muddy Kids event and a Pretty Muddy 5k on Saturday, June 29 and a 5k and 10k on Sunday, June 30.

Brighton event manager Jessica Edwards said: "Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.

"At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.

Race for Life events across Sussex have been announced. Photograph by Danny Fitzpatrick

“Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago. But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone – women, men and children – has the chance to participate together."

Cancer Research UK says Race for Life events raise millions of pounds each year to help fund research into 200 types of cancer.

In Sussex events this year also include: a 5k in Horsham on June 2; a 5k and 10k in Hastings on June 9; a 5k on Worthing on June 16; a 5k and 10k in Eastbourne on June 16; a 5k and 10k on June 22 and a Pretty Muddy Kids, Pretty Muddy 5k and a Pretty Muddy 10k on June 23 in Crawley.

Ms Edwards added: “One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

She continued: “This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

"It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

For more details on Race for Life events, or to enter, visit raceforlife.org, or call 0300 123 0770. During January there is a 30 per cent discount off the entry fee with the code RFL30.

Above, video from events in Worthing last year; for more, see here