A fire at a Sussex prison sparked an emergency response.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Lewes Prison following reports of a fire in one of the cells.

A stock image of fire engines outside Lewes Prison last year

The alarm was raised shortly after 4pm today, according to the fire service, and fire engines from Lewes and Brighton were sent to the scene.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “A small fire was extinguished by prison staff at HMP Lewes before the fire service arrived.

“There were no injuries to staff or prisoners.”