Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision on the A27 Shoreham Bypass this afternoon (August 21).

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said two response cars and two ambulances were sent to a three-car collision at 4.06pm.

A man and a woman were taken to East Sussex County Hospital, said the spokesman, and a third patient was taken to Worthing Hospital.

The A27 had been closed eastbound from the Manor Roundabout, but has since reopened.

