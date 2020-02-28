Sussex mum creates eco party box for children’s parties

A Sussex mum-of-two who is trying to do her bit for the environment has created an ‘eco party box’ that people can hire for children’s parties.

Alex Kidgell, 38, said she was horrified by the amount of waste parties create – prompting her to put together the party box with items that can be washed and reused again.

Sussex mum Alex Kidgell is doing her bit for the environment. Picture: Peter Cripps

“A friend of mine hired a similar service in Windsor and I thought, what a good idea,” she told the Express.

“I had a look to see if there was anything like it in Lewes and there wasn’t, so I thought I could step it up.

“I’m a mum of two boys, aged five and two, so I’ve been to a fair few kids’ parties in recent times!

“I’ve been a bit horrified by the amount of waste these kind of parties create – so many non-recyclable paper plates and cups that go straight into landfill.

Alex Kidgell. Picture: Peter Cripps

“We’re all so eco-conscious these days that I thought the would be demand to hire a party kit that can be washed and reused over and over again.”

The ‘Lewes eco party box’ contains plates, cups, bowls, jugs, serving platters/trays, birthday bunting and a selection of colourful, checked tablecloths.

It caters to 30 children. It can be hired out for just £10, plus a £10 refundable deposit. People can also hire out a set of 12 beach balls and a cake stand. Both extras are just £2 each.

Alex, a professional singer, said she was not doing it for money – but simply to do her bit for the environment.

“Being a mum – I want to help other mums and I am trying to do my little bit to save the planet,” she commented.

“I have had a lot of positive feedback.

“People have said ‘what a great idea’ and ‘i’ll be in touch’. If it takes off I’ll expand it to more than one box.

“It is just a small change and there are more changes I would like to make.”

Alex has set up a Facebook: page: @lewesecopartybox to promote the eco party box.

A recent review said: “We hired the party box and beach balls – it was brilliant!

“I would highly recommend using the kit. It contains everything you could possibly want when throwing a birthday party.”