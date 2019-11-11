Sussex castle wall collapse: Here’s what we know so far

Part of a Sussex castle’s curtain wall has collapsed today – sparking a large emergency response.

The wall at Lewes Castle, which is 1000 years old, collapsed into a resident’s garden and against the Old Coach House.

Emergency services at the scene in Lewes today

The 11th-century castle has been closed to the public for safety reasons and is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Emergency services remain at the scene this evening following the wall collapse.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said its crews are expected to be there for most of the evening.

A spokesman said: “We continue to work with other organisations at Lewes Castle – steady progress is being made following the wall collapse.

A photo taken with a drone

“Search dogs are being used along with the latest technology.

“It’s not known why the wall collapsed.

“We were mobilised around 12.22 today, following reports part of Lewes Castle had fallen onto a commercial building called the Old Coach House.

“Assistance was requested from Sussex Police, SECamb, HART, Building Control, the Red Cross and specialist teams, including both Kent and West Sussex Urban Search & Rescue.

“Technology and search dogs are being used to assist with the multi-agency operation.

“There are no reports of injuries or casualties.”