Sussex-born café chain moves to entirely plastic free packaging

An independent café chain, which first began in Sussex, has announced its stores are now completely free from plastics in its packaging.

The Real Eating Company, which began in Brighton and Lewes, has stores in Chichester, Horsham, Portsmouth, Salisbury and Bournemouth.

The new locally-tailored coffee cups.

Helena Hudson, managing director of The Real Eating Company said: "Without doubt, food and drink packaging has contributed to the plastic waste hazard in our environment and I really wanted to do something about this in our business as we use a lot of packaging.

"It took a while to source plant-based alternatives for everything we needed but we did it. Once you start looking into this industry, it is amazing what can be made out of plants! We’re really pleased to now say that all our packaging is 100% plant-based, sustainability made and biodegradable.”

The companies new packaging that we serve all of our sandwiches, warm drinks and takeaway food in, is made of plants not plastic.

All this packaging that looks like plastic in in fact made from PLA; a biodegradable product that is made from fermented corn or sugar. This means that the production uses renewable lower carbon or recycled materials and can be composted with food waste where accepted.