Police were called about 11.46am on Friday 23 July after the grenade was discovre in a residential garden in St Elmo Road, a spokesman said.

He added: “A cordon has been set up in the area as a precaution, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) is in attendance.

“The EOD have since confirmed there is no cause for concern, and they will be taking the item away to destroy it.

A hand grenade was found in a Worthing garden. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“We have no further information.”

An eyewitness who was close to the scene told this newspaper at first they had no idea what was going on.

They said: “We thought why are they cordoning it off. And then you found out they have found a hand grenade and they’re waiting for the bomb squad.

“It felt quite odd really. It’s not the sort of thing you expect to find in your street is it.

“It’s a bit worrying but we knew the bomb squad were coming and we had every confidence in them. They seemed to be doing everything by the book.”

