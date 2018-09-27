Support for Cancer United at OutRunCancer family fun day

Runners enjoyed a charity family fun day, taking on 5k and 10k races to collect money for Cancer United in its fourth OutRunCancer fundraiser.

Starting and finishing at the Fox Inn Patching last Saturday, the participants all set off at 11am to follow the routes through the Angmering Park Estate.

Men 10k winner Sam Hubbard with Jan Sheward, founder and trustee of Cancer United

Jan Sheward, founder of Cancer United, said: “The weather could not have been more perfect for the 220 participants, including members of several local running clubs.

“Although it is a gruelling last 1k up the hill to finish at the Fox, the fastest men and fastest women for each distance finished effortlessly and were awarded a lovely trophy donated by Pinnacle Worthing to mark their win this year.”

After the event it was time to party and Paul Moore, owner of the inn, put on a barbecue for those who wanted to eat and relax after running.

Music was played by DJ James Connolly, grandson of one of the members of Cancer United, who gave his time to play a range of songs for everyone to enjoy while they browsed the stalls, including a tombola, face painting and a table full of games to play, with hoopla and penalty shoot out attracting children and parents alike.

Sussex Performance Centre team based in Worthing and who work with Cancer United. Directors Nathan da Costa, Tom Austin, 5k winner Matt Sharp, Harry Short, director Michelle da Costa and Dennis the Dog (very much part of the team and the fastest dog in the 2018 run)

A stall of cakes disappeared in no time and an ice cream van did amazing business as the weather was so beautiful, said Jan. The day ended with the OutSingCancer choir performing six songs from their repertoire.

Jan said: “The choir members are people whose lives have been affected by cancer and although it was only formed in February, under the direction of its brilliant musical director it has become so professional now that it is already beginning to get interest from those wishing it to be part of their events.”

-----

More than 100 runners will take on OutRunCancer for Cancer United

Marathon effort for Cancer United reduces charity founder to tears

Littlehampton bike shop boss organises ride for Worthing Hospital staff who helped him after operation