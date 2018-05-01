Superhero success during London Marathon

Wonder Woman was spotted taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday April 22, raising more than £3,500 for Over the Wall, a children’s charity.

Vanessa Wickens from Arundel completed the marathon dressed as the superhero, with a finishing time of 5:52:11.

Vanessa said: “I was so proud to be running on behalf of the charity Over the Wall. I’ve been a huge advocate for this incredible charity since I first came across it when I was working as a radiographer and sonographer at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

“My sister, a play specialist, accompanied some of her patients to one of its camps, and seeing the impact it had on her led me to volunteer.

“Five years on, I still feel so privileged to be part of something that gives children the opportunity to grow in confidence and be themselves, without being defined by their illnesses.”

Over The Wall has received support from Vanessa in other events, including a skydive in 2014. She also asked guests at her wedding, in 2016, to give charity donations not gifts.

Isabel Overton, director of development at the charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful for all of Vanessa’s efforts in raising money for Over The Wall. The funds that she has raised will make a huge difference to Over The Wall, creating many more opportunities for children to enjoy our therapeutic residential camps.”