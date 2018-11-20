Sun set to return - your Sussex weather forecast

After today’s dull and wet conditions, the Met Office says that tomorrow (Wednesday November 21) is set to be brighter and a bit warmer.

The rest of today is likely to remain cloudy and feel below freezing in a chilly north-east wind.

Sun set to return

In East Sussex more heavy rain is forecast this evening while, in the west, it’s set to be drier.

Overnight temperatures are set to be around one or two degrees with a gentle breeze.

Tomorrow is set to start first thing with light rain or sleet across all of Sussex.

However, by mid-morning there will be some sunshine which could last up until dusk.

The wind is due to move round to the south-east for a temperature of around 7degC, although it’ll feel a degree or two colder away from any shelter.

Early indications are that the weekend could be mostly dry but cloudy and cold.