Success for cheer team leads to cheque presentation

A fundraiser from Sussex Tornados cheerleaders was presented with a cheque from the Rotary Club of Littlehampton to go towards training costs and performance outfits.

Lisa Wickens, fundraiser, attended the club meeting on May 1 at the Vardar Restaurant, Selborne Roat d, where she was presented with the cheque for £800.

Geoff Watts, chairman of Rotary Club of Littlehampton, said: “Lisa gave Rotarians a talk describing what the Sussex Tornados are all about.

“Lisa then went on to show Rotary Club members a video, showing the various age groups and including footage of a cheerleaders competition in Cardiff, where they managed the first place for their seniors group.

“Rotarians were fascinated to see what they do in performing cartwheels all around, managing somehow not to bump into each other, handstands with pyramids of youngsters and then suddenly the one at the top was dropped and caught by those down below. The amount of energy exerted by them all was amazing.”

The cheerleading group was founded 20 years ago by Lianne Blackwood and Helen Best, who formed the group with the help of parents. It currently has 70 members.

Keith Green, Rotary club president, said: “We were amazed at the agility of these youngsters and the enthusiasm that they displayed.

“We, as part of the population of Littlehampton, are grateful to you and the other volunteers of the Tornados, for giving so many youngsters in our area the discipline and the exercise to perform these amazing acrobatics and as such, I am pleased to present this cheque for £800 to go towards the training and performance t-shirts for your cheerleaders.”

