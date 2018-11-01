Stunning Victorian Worthing home dating back to late 1800s with four bedrooms and a large cellar

This rare and stunning Victorian home was built in the late 1800s and spans four floors which includes a large cellar.

Lloyd House, in Wordsworth Road, is accessible via private gates which lead onto a secluded courtyard.

Property

This impressive house showcases character and immaculate interior design throughout.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, WC, lounge, kitchen/breakfast room and conservatory.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a second bedroom and a family shower room.

There are two further bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, on the second floor.

Property

The cellar boasts a multi-purpose room, laundry room and excessive storage space.

Outside, the rear courtyard garden is mainly paved with a brick-built outhouse, while the front courtyard garden is paved with an attractive water feature.

The property is located in a sought-after area of Worthing just on the outskirts of the town centre and less than a minute’s walk from popular Worthing beach.

Price offers in excess of £600,000.

Property

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 54 Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BE. Telephone 01903 206000 or email: worthing@jacobs-steel.co.uk