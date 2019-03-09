This stunning two bedroom first floor apartment in Rustington offers a great amount of space.

The property, in Arundel Garden, is situated just over 125 metres from the village centre.

Arundel Garden, Rustington

The dual-aspect sitting room has a door leading to the south-facing balcony, which is perfect to sit and drink your morning coffee, and there is also a modern kitchen, utility room, large sitting room and a bathroom, as well as the two double bedrooms.

Full-time working, no smokers, and no pets allowed. Available for immediate let.

Fees: deposit £1,200, referencing £110pp, and admin £190. Joint income £25,600 or guarantor.

Rent: £800pcm.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com