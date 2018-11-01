Stunning seafront apartment in Rustington with two bedrooms on the ground floor

This stunning two bedroom ground floor apartment is located in an award-winning block within a few hundreds yards of the Rustington foreshore.

The property, in Pacific House, offers a spacious and bright west-facing rooms and stunning views over the west-facing communal gardens.

Rustington offers a great range of popular restaurants, cafes and pubs.

For shopping, Rustington offers a good choice of independent shops together with a Waitrose and several other well-known high street brands including Iceland, WH Smith, Tesco, Next and Sainsbury’s.

Popular with people of all ages, the area is served with schools for all ages.

The nearest railway station can be found at either Littlehampton or Angmering, with routes to London Victoria.

Offered with no chain.

Price offers in excess of £340,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk