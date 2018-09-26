Stunning photos of the harvest moon in Worthing

The harvest moon glowed an unmissable orange over Worthing last night - our photographer captured it in these stunning shots.
A harvest moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.
It is characterised by its bright orange color.
The clear sky made for a beautiful sunset and allowed great views of the moon last night (Tuesday, September 25).
The autumnal equinox - the moment at which the sun crosses the celestial equator, the imaginary line in the sky above the Earth's equator - took place on Sunday (September 23).
