Stunning home with views over the Adur Valley towards the sea, Shoreham Airport and Lancing College

This imposing, detached, five bedroom family house in Shoreham has far-reaching views towards the sea, River Adur, Shoreham Airport and Lancing College.

The property, in Mill Hill, is set back from the road in an elevated and secluded setting.

Five bedroom home in Shoreham on the market with Warwick Baker Estate Agents

The house benefits from an entrance vestibule, spacious entrance hall, underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, five bedrooms, an L-shaped lounge with bar area, dining room, good size, well-equipped modern kitchen, spacious breakfast room, utility room, study, ground floor cloakroom, modern family bathroom, en-suite bathroom to the master bedroom, rear west-facing balcony, front balcony and gym room.

Outside, there is a private driveway offering ample off-road parking for eight cars with integral garage and a 98ft secluded west-facing rear garden with heated swimming pool.

Offered with no upward chain, an internal viewing is highly recommended.

Price £1,280,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk