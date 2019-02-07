Stunning Art Deco-style Worthing home with four bedrooms and a superb landscaped garden

Markswood is an architecturally designed house which provides excellent accommodation in a central Worthing location.

This individual and superbly appointed mid century Art Deco style house is situated in Abbotts Close, a small cul-de-sac located off Christchurch Road.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a large covered entrance area, entrance hall with solid wood flooring, a triple aspect living room with log burner, feature conservatory with aluminium framed windows, separate west-facing dining room, modern kitchen with fitted Brittania Range cooker, a cloakroom and a utility room.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with a luxury en-suite shower room, a second bedroom with a range of fitted wardrobe cupboards and an en-suite bathroom/WC and a third bedroom.

To the second floor there is a large guest bedroom with six Velux windows and an en-suite shower room/WC.

Outside, there is a superb and mature landscaped rear garden with a large patio area covered by a pergola which leads on to an established lawn with ornamental pond and well-stocked mature borders.

To the front of the property there is a driveway providing plenty of off-road parking which leads to the double garage.

There is a further gravel area providing off-road parking as well as a garden shed.

The heating is provided by a Vaillant gas-fired boiler and there are double glazed windows throughout.

Price: £850,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, Chapelworth House, 22-26 Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BE. Telephone 01903 213281 or email: worthing@michaeljones.co.uk