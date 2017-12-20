Students donate over a tonne of food

Students at Angmering School have collected more than a tonne of food for two charities.

As part of its work on UNICEF’s Rights Respecting Schools Award, Angmering formed a student steering and focus group, selecting student ambassadors for each tutor group in Years 7-10.

Sixth-form students with some of the donations

The ambassadors organised a Big Charity Day, which allowed students to wear their own clothes rather than school uniform in return for donations of food for The Littlehampton Food Bank and Worthing Churches Homeless Project.

The canteen was soon filled with 1.3 tonnes of food.

A spokesman for the school described the collection as “a momentous effort”.