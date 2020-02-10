Storm Ciara: Tree falls into road in Worthing

A tree has fallen in a road in Worthing as Storm Ciara swept across the country.

Yesterday (February 9) the storm buffeted the south coast of England with winds of around 70mph, prompting an amber weather alert from the Met Office which has now been downgraded to yellow. A tree in Carnegie Road, Worthing, was one of the casualties, falling into the road. One lane has been cordoned off as of this morning. The fire service has been approached for more information.

A tree in Carnegie Road, Worthing, has fallen down

