Storm Ciara: Fallen tree blocks road in Rustington

A Rustington road has been blocked by a fallen tree as Storm Ciara continues to hit Sussex.

The B2140 The Street in Rustington is partially blocked due to the fallen tree, near Sea Lane and St Peter and St Paul Church, according to traffic reports.

Sussex Police is advising people to check their cars before they go out this morning.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "Drive to the conditions. Anticipate hazards like branches, heavy surface water and flying debris. Beware of crosswinds, particularly if overtaking larger/two-wheeled vehicles."