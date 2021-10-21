Storm Aurore hit the county hard, with torrential rain leaving to ‘hundreds of surface water-related flooding incidents’, including at homes and some businesses.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Last night between the hours of 8pm and 12.30am Joint Fire Control received 90 calls to incidents in West Sussex – the majority being flooding-related.

“Some of the 999 calls we received were to assist stranded vehicles and to pump floodwater from affected properties.

Floods last night in South Terrace, Littlehampton. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

“For example, crews from Billingshurst were mobilised to Steyning Road, West Grinstead, following reports of a car stuck in water.

"On arrival there were no casualties and no-one was trapped. Crews moved the occupants to a safe location and closed the road.

“Later on in the evening, we were mobilised to a property which had been flooded in Clifton Road, Littlehampton.

"One crew from Bognor were mobilised and on arrival there were eight inches of floodwater in the basement of the property. Crews were able to pump the water out and undertake salvage work.”

Floods in St Catherine's Road, Littlehampton, as a result of the rain last night. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Other parts of the county were also affected with reports of the A272 between Rogate and Sheet temporarily blocked due to flood water and a road traffic incident, and a section of M23 by Crawley closed due to flooding.

