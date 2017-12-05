Stilt-walking cats and owls top Wickmas bill

Wickmas is back for another year – and with giant cats on stilts among the attractions, you are in for a day to remember.

The main event of Wick’s festive calendar is fast approaching, and organisers are promising a bigger and better Wickmas.

The Wickmas celebrations are on their way. (Left to right) Martin Combes, Look & Sea Information Officer, Julie Roby, Wick Information Centre Manager and Wick Village Traders Association committee member, and councillor Alan Gammon, Wickmas judge. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Wick Village in Littlehampton will be transformed into a winter wonderland on Saturday from 11am until 2pm, with the mayor of Littlehampton Billy Blanchard-Cooper opening the event with school children from Lyminster Primary School singing yuletide tunes.

It will be followed by a free visit to see Father Christmas and a live owl display from the Sussex Falconry, plus performances from Jack Frost and the stilt-walking Snow Cat, Christmas stories, a treasure hunt, a hand-puppet workshop by The Roundabout Playgroup and a performance from the Rustington Ukelele Band.

Festive food is offer from the Old Oven Bakery, and there are a selection of stalls.

There will be fancy dress competitions for adults and children with an open theme, and judgings will take place on the day. The prize for children is four tickets to the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society’s panto Dick Whittington, and for adults it is a lunch meal for two at the Harbour Lights restaurant and entrance to the Look & Sea Centre in Littlehampton.

Full itinerary of events:

11am - Official opening by the Mayor of Littlehampton with the Lyminster Primary School children singing

11am - 12pm - Free visit to Father Christmas and a live owl display

11am and 12.45pm - Jack Frost performances

11.15am, 12.15pm and 1.15pm - Christmas Stories

11.45am and 12.45pm - Free children’s hand puppet workshop

11.30am - Judging of children’s fancy dress competition. Prize - Four tickets to see this year’s Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society’s panto, Dick Whittington.

12pm and 1pm - Snow Cat Stilt Walker performance

12pm, 1pm and 2pm - Free hourly raffles

12pm - This Charming House performance

12pm - All Saints Church Choir singing

1pm - Judging of the adults fancy dress competition. Prize - A main lunch meal for two at the Harbour lights restaurant and entrance to the Look & Sea exhibition and viewing tower.

1.15pm - Rustington Ukelele band performance