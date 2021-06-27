Steyning rave - Air ambulance lands at scene of crash involving police car

An air ambulance landed on Bostal Road in Steyning after the crash shorty before 3pm today (Sunday, June 27). Three fire trucks are also reportedly assisting at the scene.

There had already been a huge police presence in the area following an 'unlicensed music event'. See pictures from the scene here.

Sussex Police confirmed officers were also called to the Washington roundabout, near Storrington, at 2.10pm.

A police car was involved in the crash

According to traffic reports, A283 Storrington Road is partially blocked after the crash.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews initially joined the emergency response to this incident but have since left the scene.